All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8617 Spicewood Springs Rd

8617 Spicewood Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8617 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
24hr gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
Features and Amenities

Inside your apartment:
Spacious open-concept floorplan
Fully-equipped kitchen with oak cabinets
Kitchen pantry*
Pass-through serving bar
Wood-burning fireplace
Washer and dryer connections
Spacious closets
Vaulted ceilings*
Patio or balcony with extra storage

Around our community:
Three saltwater swimming pools
24 hour fitness center with high-end equipment
Tennis court
Beautiful clubhouse with top notch pool table
Business center
Free wifi at pool area
Round Rock Independent School District
Pet friendly

Other services:
Online rent payment and maintenance scheduling
24 hour emergency maintenance

*In select homes

Pet Policy:
Pet deposit and pet rent required. Aggressive breeds not allowed.
Contact leasing office for additional details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd have any available units?
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd have?
Some of 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Spicewood Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 Spicewood Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin