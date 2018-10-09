8617 Spicewood Springs Rd.

Inside your apartment: Spacious open-concept floorplan Fully-equipped kitchen with oak cabinets Kitchen pantry* Pass-through serving bar Wood-burning fireplace Washer and dryer connections Spacious closets Vaulted ceilings* Patio or balcony with extra storage
Around our community: Three saltwater swimming pools 24 hour fitness center with high-end equipment Tennis court Beautiful clubhouse with top notch pool table Business center Free wifi at pool area Round Rock Independent School District Pet friendly
Other services: Online rent payment and maintenance scheduling 24 hour emergency maintenance
*In select homes
Pet Policy: Pet deposit and pet rent required. Aggressive breeds not allowed. Contact leasing office for additional details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)