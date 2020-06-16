8600 BRODIE LN.

Amenities
Welcome to an oasis in the midst of a thriving city! Enjoy lazy afternoons in the resort-style swimming pool, or unwind with a workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Entertainment is provided via a surround sound theater showing feature films and sporting events. Afterwards, move on to the clubhouse for a game of billiards. Finally, escape the frantic pace of city life and relax in the privacy of your spacious new home. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.