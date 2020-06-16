All apartments in Austin
8600 BRODIE LN.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

8600 BRODIE LN.

8600 Brodie Lane · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8600 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
media room
Welcome to an oasis in the midst of a thriving city! Enjoy lazy afternoons in the resort-style swimming pool, or unwind with a workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Entertainment is provided via a surround sound theater showing feature films and sporting events. Afterwards, move on to the clubhouse for a game of billiards. Finally, escape the frantic pace of city life and relax in the privacy of your spacious new home. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 BRODIE LN. have any available units?
8600 BRODIE LN. has a unit available for $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 BRODIE LN. have?
Some of 8600 BRODIE LN.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 BRODIE LN. currently offering any rent specials?
8600 BRODIE LN. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 BRODIE LN. pet-friendly?
No, 8600 BRODIE LN. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8600 BRODIE LN. offer parking?
No, 8600 BRODIE LN. does not offer parking.
Does 8600 BRODIE LN. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 BRODIE LN. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 BRODIE LN. have a pool?
Yes, 8600 BRODIE LN. has a pool.
Does 8600 BRODIE LN. have accessible units?
No, 8600 BRODIE LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 BRODIE LN. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 BRODIE LN. does not have units with dishwashers.
