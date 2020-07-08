Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8523 New Hampshire Drive Available 06/06/20 Beautiful home in great area! - Beautifully updated home ready for you to move-in. Gorgeous hardwood flooring through out main living areas and bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and charming stone fireplace. Tavertine tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Completely updated kitchen with new counter-tops, cabinets and appliances! Bathrooms have also been updated with new vanities and tile in the showers. Lots of other upgrades like lighting and fixtures.



Link to Property Video: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zzgubhaj0ksc0q4/Property%20Video.mp4?dl=0



(RLNE2218819)