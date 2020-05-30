8500 Lyndon LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Live in a quiet, park-like setting. These four-plexes are charming w/ over sized bedrooms (each w/ a walk in closet), a small fenced in patio, balcony in Master & trees for days! Each unit has washer & dryer hook ups downstairs in dedicated room next to kitchen. Living room w fire place and half bath down Owner is looking for strong work & rental history. Most residents of these buildings stay a very long time. 3.5 Miles to APPLE Campus. Owner will allow ONE small (under 20 lbs) pet (no pet rent required)