8500 Lyndon LN
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:55 AM

8500 Lyndon LN

8500 Lyndon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8500 Lyndon Lane, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Live in a quiet, park-like setting. These four-plexes are charming w/ over sized bedrooms (each w/ a walk in closet), a small fenced in patio, balcony in Master & trees for days! Each unit has washer & dryer hook ups downstairs in dedicated room next to kitchen. Living room w fire place and half bath down Owner is looking for strong work & rental history. Most residents of these buildings stay a very long time. 3.5 Miles to APPLE Campus. Owner will allow ONE small (under 20 lbs) pet (no pet rent required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

