8316 Tuscany Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage trash valet

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



So for the sake of argument, you're actually a mystical being with the power occasionally turn into a cool animal like a fox or tiger or platypus or whatever you want. You've wanted an apartment where you can experience all the wonderful first worldy things like automatic using an automatic dishwasher or bath in your garden tub. But to flex your ever frequent mystical animalistic tendencies, you've also realised you need big wide open spaces in the country to run around and chase things, bask in the sun, or accidentally encounter strange plants that make you see funny things. Well, this is totally the place for you.

___________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Quartz Countertops



Kitchen Islands



Nickel Hardware and Lighting



Wood Style Flooring



Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms



Garden Tubs



Crown Molding



Framed Bathroom Mirrors



Large Walk-in Closets



Patio/Balcony with Storage



Washer/Dryer Connections



Washer / Dryer



Garages Available



Yard



Wooded View



Hill Country View



9 Ft. Ceilings

___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Swimming Pool With Cabanas



Outdoor BBQ & Fire Pit Area



Updated Fitness Center With Cardio & Spin Room



New Outdoor Kitchen



Starbucks Coffee Bar



Dog Park



Outdoor Lounge Area



Garages & Carports



Resident Garden



Tot Lot



Clothes Care Center



Door-to-Door Valet Trash Pickup



