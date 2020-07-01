8312 Minnesota Lane

Amenities
Large, beautiful 4 bed home in Grand Oaks. Move-in-ready, upgraded home rarely on the market. Walk-in closet, double vanities & separate tub/shower. 3 spacious beds up w/ large second living room. Large closets in all beds. Granite in the kitchen, high quality wood laminate flooring. New AC 7/2017
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,099, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,099, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.