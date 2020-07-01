All apartments in Austin
8312 Minnesota Lane

8312 Minnesota Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Minnesota Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, beautiful 4 bed home in Grand Oaks. Move-in-ready, upgraded home rarely on the market. Walk-in closet, double vanities & separate tub/shower. 3 spacious beds up w/ large second living room. Large closets in all beds. Granite in the kitchen, high quality wood laminate flooring. New AC 7/2017

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,099, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,099, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Minnesota Lane have any available units?
8312 Minnesota Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8312 Minnesota Lane have?
Some of 8312 Minnesota Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Minnesota Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Minnesota Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Minnesota Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 Minnesota Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8312 Minnesota Lane offer parking?
No, 8312 Minnesota Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8312 Minnesota Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Minnesota Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Minnesota Lane have a pool?
No, 8312 Minnesota Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Minnesota Lane have accessible units?
No, 8312 Minnesota Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Minnesota Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 Minnesota Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

