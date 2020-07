Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Great Schools! Townhouse-style condo. 2 full beds/1 full bath downstairs. Huge loft area and full bath upstairs. Loft area could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Granite counters. Saltillo tiling. Small, fence in yard. 2-car carport with an additional storage shed. Very well taken care of common areas and pool. Property also available for sale.