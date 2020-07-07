819 S. Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40b82650a6 ---- DOWNTOWN AUSTIN APARTMENTS Perched atop a hill overlooking the city, Windsor South Lamar apartments in South Austin are nestled in the heart of one of the city?s most unique and thriving locations. Less than a mile from Lady Bird Lake and downtown Austin, in the coveted Zilker Neighborhood, Windsor South Lamar offers no shortage of ways to spend your days and nights! Feed your musical taste buds at the historic Broken Spoke, quench your thirst and listen to live music at The Saxon Pub, catch a move at Alamo Draft House Cinema, find your inner Zen at Define Spa, jog around Lady Bird Lake, or take a refreshing dip into Barton Springs. Whether you?re new to town or an ATX native, Windsor South Lamar makes it easier than ever to enjoy the laid back, Austin lifestyle. ENDLESS AMENITIES Windsor South Lamar is the ideal choice for the best Austin downtown apartments. Designed with your supreme comfort in mind, upscale features such as gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops, and beautiful, wood-style floors come standard with every floor plan. GREEN LIVING More than just a place to rest your head at night, Windsor South Lamar apartments in Austin provide an all-inclusive luxury green living experience. Everything from our manicured courtyards down to our property architecture was designed with meticulous detail to far-surpass your ideal living expectations. And, with amenities such as our state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, fully furnished business center, and on-site theater, ?staying home? has never been so appealing.