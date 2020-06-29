8110 Ranch Road 2222 Unit #2

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Austin - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Austin ~ Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs ~ Modern, Island Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Appliances ~ Study/Office Could Be Used as 3rd Bedroom ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Gated Community with Pool & Hot Tub ~ Great Location off of 2222 with Excellent Schools ~ Hill Country Views ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month. This package includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting
(RLNE3767165)