8110 Ranch Road 2222 Unit #2

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Austin - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Northwest Austin ~ Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs ~ Modern, Island Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Appliances ~ Study/Office Could Be Used as 3rd Bedroom ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Gated Community with Pool & Hot Tub ~ Great Location off of 2222 with Excellent Schools ~ Hill Country Views ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month. This package includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting



(RLNE3767165)