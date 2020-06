Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in a great neighborhood. Large living/dining area. U-shaped kitchen with large work space very large food pantry in Kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has large bath with double sink and Walk-in closet. NO CARPET. Vinyl plank and hard tile floors, perfect for pets! Private back yard with no homes behind. Many shade trees!

