Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

803 W. 28th Street #102

803 West 28th Street · (512) 474-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

803 West 28th Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 803 W. 28th Street #102 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
803 W. 28th Street #102 Available 08/15/20 MASSIVELY REDUCED! Cute Hideaway with the most AWESOME Location! Decreased Sec Dep and App! - This adorable condominium is only blocks from the University and the Drag on Guad. Beautiful tile with no carpet in the unit! Beautiful wooden vanities, open kitchen, and awesome location!

The community has only 15 condos and features a laundry facility. If you want to live in a cute little oasis, contact us today for a tour!

$1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLY!

ONCE APPROVED, APPLICATION FEES RETURNED VIA PORTAL

SEMESTER LEASE, 9 MONTHS, FULL YEAR LEASES AVAILABLE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5290317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 W. 28th Street #102 have any available units?
803 W. 28th Street #102 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 803 W. 28th Street #102 currently offering any rent specials?
803 W. 28th Street #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 W. 28th Street #102 pet-friendly?
No, 803 W. 28th Street #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 803 W. 28th Street #102 offer parking?
No, 803 W. 28th Street #102 does not offer parking.
Does 803 W. 28th Street #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 W. 28th Street #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 W. 28th Street #102 have a pool?
No, 803 W. 28th Street #102 does not have a pool.
Does 803 W. 28th Street #102 have accessible units?
No, 803 W. 28th Street #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 803 W. 28th Street #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 W. 28th Street #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 W. 28th Street #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 W. 28th Street #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 803 W. 28th Street #102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

