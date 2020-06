Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

- Located just off the Mopac this renovated 3 bedroom has tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with updated trim, finish, and systems. Huge fenced in backyard with growing beds and a large deck. W/D included in the garage with plenty of space for more storage. Rich granite countertop kitchen with modern appliances and a fireplace in the spacious living room. Short distance to the Alamo Draft House, HEB, and Torchy's.



