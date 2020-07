Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 06/15/19. Check out this cute 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex for lease in South Austin! Includes fireplace, hard flooring in all common areas, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups in unit and private fenced backyard. Close to multiple parks, shopping and tons of great eats. Quick access to the MoPac and just minutes to downtown!



Pet Friendly - 2 pet maximum, dogs 35 lbs and under, no aggressive breeds.