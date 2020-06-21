All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7805 Croftwood Drive

7805 Croftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Croftwood Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
South Austin Single Story Home - Move In Ready! - faux-wood vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen, hallway, bathrooms & laundry. Carpet in bedrooms. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan & open to dining area. Dining w/ track lighting & access to back yard & patio. Galley kitchen w/ refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher & disposal. Laundry room & pantry off kitchen. Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, walk in closet & private full bath.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5848959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Croftwood Drive have any available units?
7805 Croftwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 Croftwood Drive have?
Some of 7805 Croftwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Croftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Croftwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Croftwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 Croftwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7805 Croftwood Drive offer parking?
No, 7805 Croftwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7805 Croftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Croftwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Croftwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7805 Croftwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Croftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7805 Croftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Croftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 Croftwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
