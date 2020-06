Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar parking

7611 Eastcrest Available 07/01/20 Updated Central Austin Home - Updated Home in Central Austin. Great Location! 3 bedrooms + office. Updated kitchen and bath. Laminate wood floors in living areas and 3 bedrooms. Large fenced back yard with patio and storage building. Carport and indoor laundry. Less than a mile to ACC Highland campus. One mile to Highland train station. Lots of re-development in area. Lots of new walkable/bikeable restaurants, pubs & coffee shops nearby. Nearby Highland Village center is getting a facelift & landed a new high-end grocery store and sushi bar.



(RLNE2750839)