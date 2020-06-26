7600 Pheasant Rock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This magnificent two story home sits on a corner lot and is a great rental. Hardwood flooring in living area, and tile in kitchen. Tile counter-tops. Bedrooms have upgraded Laminate floors. No carpet. Upgraded master bath. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large master bedroom with french doors to balcony deck. Covered outdoor deck in backyard for barbecue parties. Great RRISD schools. Close to Apple, The Domain, and more. Walk to nearby park, school and swimming pool. Highly accessible. Great Location!! What I love about this home First and foremost, I love my Milwood location! This is such a convenient place to live - I can be anyplace in Austin or Round Rock in no time! We have been very pleased with the schools, too. Plus, I cannot say enough about the Milwood amenities. The nearest park is a 7-acre park! And we are close to pools too. Our kids have loved it here, and so have we. As far as great features of the house itself - well, I really like having all the bedrooms upstairs. I always know what is going on with everyone. It is comforting to have everyone nearby. For special times, I love the deck off the master suite. Our evening ritual is to spend quiet time there, just catching up and reconnecting. We love our corner lot with room for play and barbecues and parties and I could go on and on. We have been very happy here, and I hope you will find joy here as well.



(RLNE4945763)