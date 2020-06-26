All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7600 Pheasant Rock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7600 Pheasant Rock Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

7600 Pheasant Rock Road

7600 Pheasant Rock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7600 Pheasant Rock Road, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This magnificent two story home sits on a corner lot and is a great rental. Hardwood flooring in living area, and tile in kitchen. Tile counter-tops. Bedrooms have upgraded Laminate floors. No carpet. Upgraded master bath. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large master bedroom with french doors to balcony deck. Covered outdoor deck in backyard for barbecue parties. Great RRISD schools. Close to Apple, The Domain, and more. Walk to nearby park, school and swimming pool. Highly accessible. Great Location!! What I love about this home First and foremost, I love my Milwood location! This is such a convenient place to live - I can be anyplace in Austin or Round Rock in no time! We have been very pleased with the schools, too. Plus, I cannot say enough about the Milwood amenities. The nearest park is a 7-acre park! And we are close to pools too. Our kids have loved it here, and so have we. As far as great features of the house itself - well, I really like having all the bedrooms upstairs. I always know what is going on with everyone. It is comforting to have everyone nearby. For special times, I love the deck off the master suite. Our evening ritual is to spend quiet time there, just catching up and reconnecting. We love our corner lot with room for play and barbecues and parties and I could go on and on. We have been very happy here, and I hope you will find joy here as well.

(RLNE4945763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Pheasant Rock Road have any available units?
7600 Pheasant Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Pheasant Rock Road have?
Some of 7600 Pheasant Rock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Pheasant Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Pheasant Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Pheasant Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Pheasant Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7600 Pheasant Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Pheasant Rock Road offers parking.
Does 7600 Pheasant Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Pheasant Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Pheasant Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 7600 Pheasant Rock Road has a pool.
Does 7600 Pheasant Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 7600 Pheasant Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Pheasant Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 Pheasant Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2208
2208 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin