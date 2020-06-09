7508 Saint Amant Pl B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

Newly renovated and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom half duplex / condo with vaulted ceilings, 1 car garage, and private back yard. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, but conveniently located close to everything at Brodie Lane and William Cannon near HEB.



Brand new STAINLESS STEEL Whirlpool appliances. Fresh bright kitchen with new BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTER TOPS.



Master bedroom includes large walk in closet and en suite bathroom access.



NEW efficient HVAC unit. Tile throughout kitchen, living areas and bathroom. Newly tiled shower and tub.



Private back yard with newly installed patio that backs up to tree filled green space.



Only a couple of minutes away from MOPAC with multiple shops, restaurants and entertainment options including WHOLE FOODS, COSTCO, HEB, CHUYS, FIVE GUYS, TORCHYS TACOS and Golds Gym and Lifetime Fitness. DOWNTOWN, Barton Creek Mall, and Barton Creek GREENBELT minutes away. Longview Park and Sunset Valley local trails are walking distance!



Also includes attached 1 CAR GARAGE and LAUNDRY ROOM with WASHER AND DRYER connections.

Lease Details: Tenant responsible for utilities.

Approved Pets allowed. Additional 1 time pet fee applies

Subject to credit approval.



(RLNE5769216)