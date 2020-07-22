All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

7502 Montaque Drive

7502 Montaque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7502 Montaque Drive, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home in NW Austin's Desirable Rattan Creek! Relax outside on the covered patio. Short walk to parks with access to greenbelt just a few steps away, fields, trails, courts, and pool. Award-winning Round Rock ISD. Easy access to the Parmer and 183 tech corridors, convenient location nearby restaurants, retail, and employers with the future Apple Campus just one mile away (.6 miles walk/bike)! Apply and pay fees on our website, pet fees are non-refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 Montaque Drive have any available units?
7502 Montaque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7502 Montaque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7502 Montaque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 Montaque Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7502 Montaque Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7502 Montaque Drive offer parking?
No, 7502 Montaque Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7502 Montaque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 Montaque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 Montaque Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7502 Montaque Drive has a pool.
Does 7502 Montaque Drive have accessible units?
No, 7502 Montaque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 Montaque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7502 Montaque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 Montaque Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 Montaque Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
