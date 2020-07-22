7502 Montaque Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home in NW Austin's Desirable Rattan Creek! Relax outside on the covered patio. Short walk to parks with access to greenbelt just a few steps away, fields, trails, courts, and pool. Award-winning Round Rock ISD. Easy access to the Parmer and 183 tech corridors, convenient location nearby restaurants, retail, and employers with the future Apple Campus just one mile away (.6 miles walk/bike)! Apply and pay fees on our website, pet fees are non-refundable.

Contact us to schedule a showing.