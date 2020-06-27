Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7404 Bucknell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7404 Bucknell Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7404 Bucknell Drive
7404 Bucknell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7404 Bucknell Drive, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7404 Bucknell Drive Available 08/15/19 Spacious 3 bedroom in University Hills! - Great home on quiet street. Spacious layout, 3 living areas. Covered patio in backyard. Includes washer and dryer.
(RLNE4979428)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7404 Bucknell Drive have any available units?
7404 Bucknell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 7404 Bucknell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Bucknell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Bucknell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 Bucknell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7404 Bucknell Drive offer parking?
No, 7404 Bucknell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7404 Bucknell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7404 Bucknell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Bucknell Drive have a pool?
No, 7404 Bucknell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Bucknell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7404 Bucknell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Bucknell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7404 Bucknell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7404 Bucknell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7404 Bucknell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin