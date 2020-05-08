All apartments in Austin
74 San Saba Street

74 San Saba Street · No Longer Available
Location

74 San Saba Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2, white brick home, completely renovated and in it's own little oasis nestled away from downtown next to Lady Bird Lake. Very private and fenced in front area. Walk to great restaurants, breweries and all the entertainment the east side offers. Property is right around the corner from the entrance to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 San Saba Street have any available units?
74 San Saba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 74 San Saba Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 San Saba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 San Saba Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 San Saba Street is pet friendly.
Does 74 San Saba Street offer parking?
No, 74 San Saba Street does not offer parking.
Does 74 San Saba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 San Saba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 San Saba Street have a pool?
No, 74 San Saba Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 San Saba Street have accessible units?
No, 74 San Saba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74 San Saba Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 San Saba Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 San Saba Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 San Saba Street does not have units with air conditioning.
