74 San Saba Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2, white brick home, completely renovated and in it's own little oasis nestled away from downtown next to Lady Bird Lake. Very private and fenced in front area. Walk to great restaurants, breweries and all the entertainment the east side offers. Property is right around the corner from the entrance to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails.

Beautiful 3/2, white brick home, completely renovated and in it's own little oasis nestled away from downtown next to Lady Bird Lake. Very private and fenced in front area. Walk to great restaurants, breweries and all the entertainment the east side offers. Property is right around the corner from the entrance to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.