7338 Old Bee Cave Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly trash valet

Surely you must be joking Alex. This stunning hill country home with views of the Bee Caves (yes, the cave with bees) must be a farce. There’s absolutely no way this magical housing structure with stellar views can be available to inhabit by mere mortals such as myself at a highly reasonable rate. Do you mean that I can actually live out my insatiable country living desires while having cool first world luxuries like dishwashers that work and large basin gooseneck sinks. Alas, I can’t imagine a world where I would be as cruel as to joke about this. It is quite real indeed. So you should definitely message me about learning more.



Working with me!



Howdy! I am Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible.