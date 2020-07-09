7338 Old Bee Cave Rd

Amenities
Surely you must be joking Alex. This stunning hill country home with views of the Bee Caves (yes, the cave with bees) must be a farce. There’s absolutely no way this magical housing structure with stellar views can be available to inhabit by mere mortals such as myself at a highly reasonable rate. Do you mean that I can actually live out my insatiable country living desires while having cool first world luxuries like dishwashers that work and large basin gooseneck sinks. Alas, I can’t imagine a world where I would be as cruel as to joke about this. It is quite real indeed. So you should definitely message me about learning more.
Apartment Amenities
Magnificent Hill Country Views
Luxury Gated Community
Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Hot tub and Cabanas
24-hour Fitness Center
Attached Garages
Executive Business Center with WiFi
Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills
Unique Clubhouse with Coffee Bar
On-site walking trails
On-site Bark Park with Agility Course
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Swimming Pool With Cabanas
Outdoor BBQ & Fire Pit Area
Updated Fitness Center With Cardio & Spin Room
New Outdoor Kitchen
Starbucks Coffee Bar
Dog Park
Outdoor Lounge Area
Garages & Carports
Resident Garden
Tot Lot
Clothes Care Center
Door-to-Door Valet Trash Pickup
_____________________
Working with me!
Howdy! I am Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible.