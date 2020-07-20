All apartments in Austin
7204 Outfitter DR
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:03 PM

7204 Outfitter DR

7204 Outfitter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Outfitter Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Beautiful energy efficient 4 bedroom home with 2 living rooms (1 downstairs and 1 upstairs)! Everything is like new! Amazing kitchen that overlooks the living room and offers rich granite counter tops and beautiful mocha cabinets. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer! No back neighbors. Community features include a junior olympic swimming pool, playground, amenities center, a soccer field and hike and bike trail. Only about 10 minutes to downtown Austin!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Outfitter DR have any available units?
7204 Outfitter DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7204 Outfitter DR have?
Some of 7204 Outfitter DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Outfitter DR currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Outfitter DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Outfitter DR pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Outfitter DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7204 Outfitter DR offer parking?
Yes, 7204 Outfitter DR offers parking.
Does 7204 Outfitter DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 Outfitter DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Outfitter DR have a pool?
Yes, 7204 Outfitter DR has a pool.
Does 7204 Outfitter DR have accessible units?
No, 7204 Outfitter DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Outfitter DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Outfitter DR has units with dishwashers.
