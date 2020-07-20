7204 Outfitter DR

Amenities
Beautiful energy efficient 4 bedroom home with 2 living rooms (1 downstairs and 1 upstairs)! Everything is like new! Amazing kitchen that overlooks the living room and offers rich granite counter tops and beautiful mocha cabinets. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer! No back neighbors. Community features include a junior olympic swimming pool, playground, amenities center, a soccer field and hike and bike trail. Only about 10 minutes to downtown Austin!