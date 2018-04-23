All apartments in Austin
720 Sparks Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

720 Sparks Avenue

720 Sparks Avenue · (512) 479-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 Sparks Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 720 Sparks Avenue · Avail. Aug 7

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
720 Sparks Avenue Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Gorgeous, Remodeled 4 bed / 3 bath Hyde Park Area Home - Fabulous Hyde Park area home located on a quiet dead-end street just North of UT. Detached studio garage apartment included. The remodeled home features large open living/dining, hardwood floors, natural stone in the kitchen, updated appliances, top of the line finishes, w/d, 2nd living or game room, shaded patio, lg backyard, central HVAC, and off-street parking in the driveway. Walk to UT and Eastwoods Park w/tennis courts and pool.

Available August

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE2336955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Sparks Avenue have any available units?
720 Sparks Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Sparks Avenue have?
Some of 720 Sparks Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Sparks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
720 Sparks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Sparks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 720 Sparks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 720 Sparks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 720 Sparks Avenue does offer parking.
Does 720 Sparks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Sparks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Sparks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 720 Sparks Avenue has a pool.
Does 720 Sparks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 720 Sparks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Sparks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Sparks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
