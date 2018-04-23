Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

720 Sparks Avenue Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Gorgeous, Remodeled 4 bed / 3 bath Hyde Park Area Home - Fabulous Hyde Park area home located on a quiet dead-end street just North of UT. Detached studio garage apartment included. The remodeled home features large open living/dining, hardwood floors, natural stone in the kitchen, updated appliances, top of the line finishes, w/d, 2nd living or game room, shaded patio, lg backyard, central HVAC, and off-street parking in the driveway. Walk to UT and Eastwoods Park w/tennis courts and pool.



Available August



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



