Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:24 PM

711 Graham Place

711 Graham Place · No Longer Available
Location

711 Graham Place, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 bed 1 bath with fenced in backyard in west campus. Move in 8/8/2019
Updated units with fenced in backyard in west campus. Each unit has 2 parking spaces. Walk to Campus from here. Move in 9/8/2019
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Graham Place have any available units?
711 Graham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 711 Graham Place currently offering any rent specials?
711 Graham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Graham Place pet-friendly?
No, 711 Graham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 711 Graham Place offer parking?
Yes, 711 Graham Place offers parking.
Does 711 Graham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Graham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Graham Place have a pool?
No, 711 Graham Place does not have a pool.
Does 711 Graham Place have accessible units?
No, 711 Graham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Graham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Graham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Graham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Graham Place does not have units with air conditioning.
