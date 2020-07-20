7109 Mumruffin Lane

Amenities

Welcome home! This property is incredible! Massive 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath is ready for its new tenants! Three spacious living areas and two dinning areas! Updated flooring, paint, and faucets! LED lighting throughout! Large windows throughout provide an abundance of natural light in every room! Gorgeous covered wooden deck with automatic LED lighting, perfect for any occasion! HOA amenities include; pool, park, gym, tennis/basketball courts, and playground!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Harris Branch

YEAR BUILT: 1996



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Updated!

- Massive Entertaining Covered Deck!

- Natural Light Throughout!

- Fenced in Back Yard!

- Community Amenities!

- Multiple Living Areas!

- Attached Garage for parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **