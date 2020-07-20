All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:01 PM

7109 Mumruffin Lane

7109 Mumruffin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Mumruffin Lane, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome home! This property is incredible! Massive 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath is ready for its new tenants! Three spacious living areas and two dinning areas! Updated flooring, paint, and faucets! LED lighting throughout! Large windows throughout provide an abundance of natural light in every room! Gorgeous covered wooden deck with automatic LED lighting, perfect for any occasion! HOA amenities include; pool, park, gym, tennis/basketball courts, and playground!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Harris Branch
YEAR BUILT: 1996

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Updated!
- Massive Entertaining Covered Deck!
- Natural Light Throughout!
- Fenced in Back Yard!
- Community Amenities!
- Multiple Living Areas!
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Mumruffin Lane have any available units?
7109 Mumruffin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Mumruffin Lane have?
Some of 7109 Mumruffin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Mumruffin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Mumruffin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Mumruffin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Mumruffin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Mumruffin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Mumruffin Lane offers parking.
Does 7109 Mumruffin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Mumruffin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Mumruffin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7109 Mumruffin Lane has a pool.
Does 7109 Mumruffin Lane have accessible units?
No, 7109 Mumruffin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Mumruffin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109 Mumruffin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
