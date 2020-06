Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage some paid utils ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Immaculate fully furnished executive studio with unique finish-out in downtown historic building near the Capitol. All utilities except internet included. Unobstructed downtown views, close to everything yet tranquil. Best in city living: quick and easy in and out building and garage. Carrara marble and exposed brick for a vintage feel + modern appliances. Induction cooktop, Euro washer/dryer combo+vented dryer in closet. Reserved parking included. Onsite attentive landlord is owner/agent.