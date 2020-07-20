Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7000 Ivory Key Unit B Available 05/13/19 Cool duplex in South Austin - Nice duplex on corn lot. Laminate flooring through out unit. Open living area with fireplace.Spacious breakfast/kitchen area. Master bedroom with full bath & walk-in closet. Nice manageable backyard. Lawn care paid. Carport with access to bedroom. Close to South 1st & Manchaca with both HEB and Spouts as well as good restaurants.



