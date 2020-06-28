70 Rainey Street Unit #1209

Amenities

Luxury condo 2/2 - Brand NEW - 12th floor - Stunning finishes - Lady Bird Lake Views - Private terrace - This beautiful brand new 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a must see. It has all the luxury you could desire right on the hip Rainey ST. 10 foot ceilings, MARKZEFF designed interior finish selections & custom MARKZEFF Watermark kitchen fixtures. Quartz countertops and backsplash with premium Miele professional appliances. 21,000 SQ FT amenity deck on the 10th floor will blow you away. Lavish landscaping, a great area to relax and unwind with garden alcoves, private nooks, and seating areas. The area includes outdoor lounge and gas fire pits, grill-equipped kitchen, pool-side cabanas, outdoor gaming lawn, spacious herb garden, fenced dog park, garden-wrapped bistro seating, meandering walking path, and secluded plunge pool.72 foot-long infinity edge pool with unobstructed views of Lady Bird Lake and the downtown Austin skyline. This chlorinated, 4.5' foot-deep pool will be temperature controlled to accommodate year-round use.



