6800 McNEIL DR.
Last updated April 11 2019

6800 McNEIL DR.

6800 Mc Neil Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Mc Neil Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
tennis court
Your jaw may drop when you first enter the gates of this stunning community. You'll witness gorgeous landscaping and resort-style amenities designed to compliment any lifestyle. Play a game of tennis with friends, work out in the fully-equipped fitness center or head over to the BBQ area and cook up a great meal.

Nestled in a dynamic Austin neighborhood, this exquisite community offers inviting floor plans that accommodate work and play. The interiors are immaculate and feature an open-concept living area, soaring 9 foot ceilings, full size washers and dryers, gourmet kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, alarmed entry, ceiling fans and much more!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 McNEIL DR. have any available units?
6800 McNEIL DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 McNEIL DR. have?
Some of 6800 McNEIL DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 McNEIL DR. currently offering any rent specials?
6800 McNEIL DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 McNEIL DR. pet-friendly?
No, 6800 McNEIL DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6800 McNEIL DR. offer parking?
No, 6800 McNEIL DR. does not offer parking.
Does 6800 McNEIL DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 McNEIL DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 McNEIL DR. have a pool?
No, 6800 McNEIL DR. does not have a pool.
Does 6800 McNEIL DR. have accessible units?
No, 6800 McNEIL DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 McNEIL DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6800 McNEIL DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
