6800 McNEIL DR.

Amenities
Your jaw may drop when you first enter the gates of this stunning community. You'll witness gorgeous landscaping and resort-style amenities designed to compliment any lifestyle. Play a game of tennis with friends, work out in the fully-equipped fitness center or head over to the BBQ area and cook up a great meal.
Nestled in a dynamic Austin neighborhood, this exquisite community offers inviting floor plans that accommodate work and play. The interiors are immaculate and feature an open-concept living area, soaring 9 foot ceilings, full size washers and dryers, gourmet kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, alarmed entry, ceiling fans and much more!
