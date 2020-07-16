All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

6708 Menchaca Road #28

6708 Menchaca Road · (512) 327-4451
Location

6708 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6708 Menchaca Road #28 · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, Two Story, South Austin Condo! - Welcome to 6708 Menchaca #28! This two story condo is nested inside the La Vid gated community just down the street from Garrison Park! Inside the condo features an open floor plan, wood flooring, granite counter-tops and a full suite of stainless appliances in the kitchen. The second floor houses a second living room, stylish guest bath, and a master bedroom with his and her closets! Click contact us to speak to a leasing agent for more information on this excellent South Austin condo.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Austin ISD
• Lease Terms: 14 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2599203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Menchaca Road #28 have any available units?
6708 Menchaca Road #28 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Menchaca Road #28 have?
Some of 6708 Menchaca Road #28's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Menchaca Road #28 currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Menchaca Road #28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Menchaca Road #28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Menchaca Road #28 is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Menchaca Road #28 offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Menchaca Road #28 offers parking.
Does 6708 Menchaca Road #28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Menchaca Road #28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Menchaca Road #28 have a pool?
No, 6708 Menchaca Road #28 does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Menchaca Road #28 have accessible units?
No, 6708 Menchaca Road #28 does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Menchaca Road #28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Menchaca Road #28 does not have units with dishwashers.
