6700 Cooper Lane

Terrific 2-story condo in South Austin at William Cannon, convenient to I-35 and Mopac. Gated complex with pool and grill, dog park and reserved parking space. Just painted, new floors and some new appliances. Includes washer/dryer, private balcony, stone fireplace, plus wired for security. Kitchen comes with granite countertops, breakfast bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and built-in microwave. (Note: closet door in bedroom being fixed.) Pets okay. Security deposit $1350.



