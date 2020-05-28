All apartments in Austin
6700 Cooper Lane
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:54 PM

6700 Cooper Lane

6700 Cooper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Cooper Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific 2-story condo in South Austin at William Cannon, convenient to I-35 and Mopac. Gated complex with pool and grill, dog park and reserved parking space. Just painted, new floors and some new appliances. Includes washer/dryer, private balcony, stone fireplace, plus wired for security. Kitchen comes with granite countertops, breakfast bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and built-in microwave. (Note: closet door in bedroom being fixed.) Pets okay. Security deposit $1350.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

***Once you have registered for a self-showing, please text us at 512-910-4408 for the gate code.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Cooper Lane have any available units?
6700 Cooper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Cooper Lane have?
Some of 6700 Cooper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Cooper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Cooper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Cooper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 Cooper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6700 Cooper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Cooper Lane offers parking.
Does 6700 Cooper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6700 Cooper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Cooper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6700 Cooper Lane has a pool.
Does 6700 Cooper Lane have accessible units?
No, 6700 Cooper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Cooper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Cooper Lane has units with dishwashers.

