6508 Boleynwood Drive, Austin, TX 78745 Garrison Park
Amenities
google fiber
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
This charming single level home is a MUST SEE! Located in a highly sought after neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway. Available for immediate move in! Google Fiber READY! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6508 Boleynwood Drive have any available units?
6508 Boleynwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6508 Boleynwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Boleynwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Boleynwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Boleynwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Boleynwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6508 Boleynwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6508 Boleynwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Boleynwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Boleynwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6508 Boleynwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Boleynwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6508 Boleynwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Boleynwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Boleynwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 Boleynwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 Boleynwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.