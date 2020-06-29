6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access pet friendly

Perfect Condo on Far West Corridor & UT Shuttle Express - 2 bed/1.5 bath North Austin condo-fresh paint, new kitchen backsplash, no carpet! Generously sized bedrooms have double closets or a private balcony. Pool, mailboxes, and bike storage are just a few steps outside the backdoor. Fantastic location-very convenient to stores and restaurants on Far West corridor & UT shuttle express. One reserved parking space assigned to Unit is right out front door & shaded. Plenty of visitor parking too! Tenant only pays electric, basic cable/internet included. Fridge included.



