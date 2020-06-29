All apartments in Austin
6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108

6501 East Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6501 East Hill Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Perfect Condo on Far West Corridor & UT Shuttle Express - 2 bed/1.5 bath North Austin condo-fresh paint, new kitchen backsplash, no carpet! Generously sized bedrooms have double closets or a private balcony. Pool, mailboxes, and bike storage are just a few steps outside the backdoor. Fantastic location-very convenient to stores and restaurants on Far West corridor & UT shuttle express. One reserved parking space assigned to Unit is right out front door & shaded. Plenty of visitor parking too! Tenant only pays electric, basic cable/internet included. Fridge included.

(RLNE5427909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 have any available units?
6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 have?
Some of 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 currently offering any rent specials?
6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 is pet friendly.
Does 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 offer parking?
Yes, 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 offers parking.
Does 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 have a pool?
Yes, 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 has a pool.
Does 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 have accessible units?
No, 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 East Hill Drive Unit #108 does not have units with dishwashers.

