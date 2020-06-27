All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

610 West 7th St

610 East 7th Street · (512) 790-6656
Location

610 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest suite
internet access
valet service
Working with me

Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. 

Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.

You turn on your new 70'' Ultra Mega Triple HD TV where you see that bright red "Breaking News" ticker tape on CNN. Featured are group of archaeologists gently brushing away microscopic sand particles on a newly discovered ancient tablet in some hidden chamber. (Tragically, two of the excavators died when they triggered some ancient poison dart booby trap, RIP). 

The camera zooms in on the tablet as an image slowly materializes. First, a large imposing structure towers over obviously lesser structures. Next to it, stands a powerfully radiant figure being worshipped by thousands of people below. It's a scene of a god like monarch presiding over subjects from a palace. Fortunately, your Ultra HD TV is able to capture the subtle nuances of the tablet as the debris clears. That building..it looks familiar. Eerily familiar. .and that person.is it.no, it can't be you wonder  as...sweat beads starts to form on your forehead..It's you.you're the one on the tablet. And that building...it's your building. Things just got interesting.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Expansive balconies in every residence

Stylish quartz countertops

42-inch custom wood cabinetry

Built-in microwave and ovens

Unique pendant lighting

Under-mount stainless steel sinks

Beautiful tile backsplash in kitchen

Spacious walk-in closets

Whirlpool washer and dryer in every home

Built-in computer workstations

Nickel finished hardware

10-foot ceilings for an open, airy layout

French door refrigerators and flat top ranges

Contemporary wood-style flooring

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Expansive sun deck with infinity pool

24-hour fitness studio

Floor-to-ceiling windows

7-level private parking garage

Complimentary bicycle storage and repair room

Complimentary WiFi in amenity areas

Electric car charging stations

Luxury guest suite

Pet-friendly community

Relaxing terrace patios

Valet dry cleaning

24-hour emergency maintenance

24-hour package locker provided by Luxer One

Complimentary Whole Foods delivery

Barks & Bubbles on-site pet wash station

Complimentary bike available

Cyber business lounge and boardroom

LEED certified

Friendly on-site concierge

Resident lounge

Outdoor living area with kitchen and fireplace

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 West 7th St have any available units?
610 West 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 West 7th St have?
Some of 610 West 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 West 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
610 West 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 West 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 West 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 610 West 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 610 West 7th St offers parking.
Does 610 West 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 West 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 West 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 610 West 7th St has a pool.
Does 610 West 7th St have accessible units?
Yes, 610 West 7th St has accessible units.
Does 610 West 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 West 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
