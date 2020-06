Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate modern townhouse located off South 1st Street! Come see this two story 3bed/3bath home with stainless steel appliances and radiant see through wood burning fireplace. Home features upstairs loft and gorgeous master bedroom suite and bath. Large fenced in lawn area for pet friendly property. Too many great features to name! Schedule your showing now before this home is gone!



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and lawn maintenance services. Pet friendly location. Pet Deposit will be applied.



Easy access to Ben White I-35 and Mopac highway's



5 minutes from Downtown ATX



5 minutes from St Edwards University



10-15 minutes from ABIA