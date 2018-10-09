5824 Abby Ann Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

Comes with refrigerator + washer + dryer. New interior paint and carpet. Ready for immediate move in! Spacious home with 3 full bathrooms. Mother-in-law plan with one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Two living rooms plus a formal dining room that can be used as an office/playroom/flex space. Community pool and playground. 3 miles to Southpark Meadows. New HEB opening soon! Dogs welcome (breed and size restrictions apply).



Tenants will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).