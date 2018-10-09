All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5824 Abby Ann Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5824 Abby Ann Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

5824 Abby Ann Lane

5824 Abby Ann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5824 Abby Ann Lane, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Comes with refrigerator + washer + dryer. New interior paint and carpet. Ready for immediate move in! Spacious home with 3 full bathrooms. Mother-in-law plan with one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Two living rooms plus a formal dining room that can be used as an office/playroom/flex space. Community pool and playground. 3 miles to Southpark Meadows. New HEB opening soon! Dogs welcome (breed and size restrictions apply).

Tenants will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Abby Ann Lane have any available units?
5824 Abby Ann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 Abby Ann Lane have?
Some of 5824 Abby Ann Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Abby Ann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Abby Ann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Abby Ann Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5824 Abby Ann Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5824 Abby Ann Lane offer parking?
No, 5824 Abby Ann Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5824 Abby Ann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5824 Abby Ann Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Abby Ann Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5824 Abby Ann Lane has a pool.
Does 5824 Abby Ann Lane have accessible units?
No, 5824 Abby Ann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Abby Ann Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 Abby Ann Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin