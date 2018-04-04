All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5822 Shreveport DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5822 Shreveport DR
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:15 PM

5822 Shreveport DR

5822 Shreveport Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Milwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5822 Shreveport Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic Lease Home available in Millwood Neighborhood. This 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is not only in a great location and backs to an open space and trail. As you enter the home you notice hard tile and vinyl plank throughout the home. The home boast a great fireplace and open dining area to the living room and kitchen. A galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes the refrigerator. Enjoy the back yard pergola during these Texas afternoons. Available for Immediate Move-In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Shreveport DR have any available units?
5822 Shreveport DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Shreveport DR have?
Some of 5822 Shreveport DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Shreveport DR currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Shreveport DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Shreveport DR pet-friendly?
No, 5822 Shreveport DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5822 Shreveport DR offer parking?
No, 5822 Shreveport DR does not offer parking.
Does 5822 Shreveport DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Shreveport DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Shreveport DR have a pool?
No, 5822 Shreveport DR does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Shreveport DR have accessible units?
No, 5822 Shreveport DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Shreveport DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 Shreveport DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin