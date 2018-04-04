Fantastic Lease Home available in Millwood Neighborhood. This 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is not only in a great location and backs to an open space and trail. As you enter the home you notice hard tile and vinyl plank throughout the home. The home boast a great fireplace and open dining area to the living room and kitchen. A galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes the refrigerator. Enjoy the back yard pergola during these Texas afternoons. Available for Immediate Move-In.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5822 Shreveport DR have any available units?
5822 Shreveport DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Shreveport DR have?
Some of 5822 Shreveport DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Shreveport DR currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Shreveport DR is not currently offering any rent specials.