5822 Shreveport DR

Fantastic Lease Home available in Millwood Neighborhood. This 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is not only in a great location and backs to an open space and trail. As you enter the home you notice hard tile and vinyl plank throughout the home. The home boast a great fireplace and open dining area to the living room and kitchen. A galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes the refrigerator. Enjoy the back yard pergola during these Texas afternoons. Available for Immediate Move-In.