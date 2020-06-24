All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 7 2019 at 8:55 AM

5816 S 1ST

5816 S 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

5816 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Make this chic community your next home and enjoy the many things Austin has to offer in comfort and in style. Interior amenities include washer and dryer connections, an oversized walk-in closet, a cozy fireplace, high ceilings, outside storage and a nice kitchen!

Head out into the gated community and take advantage of the many amenities including a swimming pool, hot tub, pet stations, laundry facility, business center, and BBQ/picnic areas. Youll love it here! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (156)
Austin Apartment Specialists

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 S 1ST have any available units?
5816 S 1ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 S 1ST have?
Some of 5816 S 1ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 S 1ST currently offering any rent specials?
5816 S 1ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 S 1ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 S 1ST is pet friendly.
Does 5816 S 1ST offer parking?
No, 5816 S 1ST does not offer parking.
Does 5816 S 1ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 S 1ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 S 1ST have a pool?
Yes, 5816 S 1ST has a pool.
Does 5816 S 1ST have accessible units?
No, 5816 S 1ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 S 1ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5816 S 1ST does not have units with dishwashers.
