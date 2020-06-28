5617 Shoalwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel carpet

This classic ranch style home has a perfect charm and the perfect location! Just off Burnet Rd. and 2222/Northland Rd. You will find yourself enjoying this open floor plan and the large back deck. great storage throughout and comes with large storage shed in the back yard. This location is next to HEB and so many convenient shops!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Alandale

YEAR BUILT: 1950



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great neighborhood!

- NO Carpet!

- Washer and Dryer included!

- The modern kitchen includes Stone Counter-tops, Tile back-plash, and Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Wood and Hard Tile Flooring throughout!

- Large back yard with storage!

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Beautiful landscaping and cute neighborhood.

- Covered front patio for relaxing in the shade and a large back patio!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **