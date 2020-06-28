All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:49 PM

5617 Shoalwood Ave

5617 Shoalwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5617 Shoalwood Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Allandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This classic ranch style home has a perfect charm and the perfect location! Just off Burnet Rd. and 2222/Northland Rd. You will find yourself enjoying this open floor plan and the large back deck. great storage throughout and comes with large storage shed in the back yard. This location is next to HEB and so many convenient shops!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Alandale
YEAR BUILT: 1950

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great neighborhood!
- NO Carpet!
- Washer and Dryer included!
- The modern kitchen includes Stone Counter-tops, Tile back-plash, and Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Wood and Hard Tile Flooring throughout!
- Large back yard with storage!
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Beautiful landscaping and cute neighborhood.
- Covered front patio for relaxing in the shade and a large back patio!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 Shoalwood Ave have any available units?
5617 Shoalwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5617 Shoalwood Ave have?
Some of 5617 Shoalwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 Shoalwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5617 Shoalwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 Shoalwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5617 Shoalwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5617 Shoalwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5617 Shoalwood Ave offers parking.
Does 5617 Shoalwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5617 Shoalwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 Shoalwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5617 Shoalwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5617 Shoalwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5617 Shoalwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 Shoalwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5617 Shoalwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
