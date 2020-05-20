Amenities

5517 Avenue G, Unit B Available 06/14/19 Contemporary condo available in the heart of North Austin! - Contemporary 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in the heart of North Austin. This property is close to everything you want, easy access to shopping and highways. Roof top deck with view, modern efficient design with energy efficiency. Two bedrooms upstairs with luxury style bathroom upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs. Stack washer dryer in hall. Covered parking can be used as patio, one additional vehicle parking in driveway. Gated area with astro turf for pets or play. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3787694)