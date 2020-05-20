All apartments in Austin
5517 Avenue G, Unit B
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

5517 Avenue G, Unit B

5517 Avenue G · No Longer Available
Location

5517 Avenue G, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
5517 Avenue G, Unit B Available 06/14/19 Contemporary condo available in the heart of North Austin! - Contemporary 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in the heart of North Austin. This property is close to everything you want, easy access to shopping and highways. Roof top deck with view, modern efficient design with energy efficiency. Two bedrooms upstairs with luxury style bathroom upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs. Stack washer dryer in hall. Covered parking can be used as patio, one additional vehicle parking in driveway. Gated area with astro turf for pets or play. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE3787694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Avenue G, Unit B have any available units?
5517 Avenue G, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Avenue G, Unit B have?
Some of 5517 Avenue G, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Avenue G, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Avenue G, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Avenue G, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5517 Avenue G, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5517 Avenue G, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Avenue G, Unit B offers parking.
Does 5517 Avenue G, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5517 Avenue G, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Avenue G, Unit B have a pool?
No, 5517 Avenue G, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Avenue G, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5517 Avenue G, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Avenue G, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Avenue G, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
