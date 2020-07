Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home nestled in a quiet community in Austin, TX. The home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space along with a separate bar top island. Large two-car garage with plenty of storage space. Master suite features a large closet and double vanity sink. A private backyard with an open patio presents the perfect place for entertaining kids and pets year-round! Dogs and Cats ok!

Contact us to schedule a showing.