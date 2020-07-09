5408 Evans

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/850e0a5081 ---- Amazing Craftsman Style 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story off Duval and 53rd. Walk to Homeslice Pizza, Northloop Bars and Restaurants. Amazing location, and lot. Fantastic Front and Back Porch and Yard, Garage Parking and offstreet spot in front. Laundry hookups in unit. Tankless Water Heater gives endless hot water. Beautiful Home in Wonderful area. Above Garage apartment is rented separately. Pet Friendly!! $3050 deposit/move in fee. $3050 rent. $250 pet fee per pet on move in. $20 monthly pet rent per pet.