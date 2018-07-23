5401 Hickory Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Minutes to Stassney S. IH35 and McKinney Falls State Park - Great open floor plan with fresh full paint! Master has coffered ceiling and full bath, lots of storage, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, 2" blinds and ceiling fans. Hard tile everywhere except bedrooms that have vinyl planking. A great fenced backyard with a large back patio and lots of shade trees. Separate utility room. Kitchen includes built-in microwave & pantry. Close to shopping and restaurants.



Owner does not accept Section 8.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality HVAC filters to your door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: None

Required: Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: AISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Lease Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-445 for a showing appointment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4983420)