Austin, TX
5401 Hickory Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

5401 Hickory Drive

5401 Hickory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5401 Hickory Drive, Austin, TX 78744
McKinney

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Minutes to Stassney S. IH35 and McKinney Falls State Park - Great open floor plan with fresh full paint! Master has coffered ceiling and full bath, lots of storage, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, 2" blinds and ceiling fans. Hard tile everywhere except bedrooms that have vinyl planking. A great fenced backyard with a large back patio and lots of shade trees. Separate utility room. Kitchen includes built-in microwave & pantry. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Owner does not accept Section 8.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality HVAC filters to your door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: None
Required: Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: AISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Lease Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-445 for a showing appointment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4983420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Hickory Drive have any available units?
5401 Hickory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 Hickory Drive have?
Some of 5401 Hickory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Hickory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Hickory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Hickory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 Hickory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5401 Hickory Drive offer parking?
No, 5401 Hickory Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5401 Hickory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Hickory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Hickory Drive have a pool?
No, 5401 Hickory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Hickory Drive have accessible units?
No, 5401 Hickory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Hickory Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Hickory Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
