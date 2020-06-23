Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5308 Downs Dr #1 Available 04/01/19 5308 Downs Dr #1 - 5308 Downs Dr is located in a quiet neighborhood between East Austin and Mueller. A cozy 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom, this unit is brand new with modern interiors, smart home technology, and new furniture. Along with brand new appliances, this home features a Nest thermostat and security system. Within walking distance to local favorites like the Sahara Lounge, Springdale Park Neighborhood, and just a short distance from Hwy 183.



(RLNE4684594)