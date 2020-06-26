All apartments in Austin
5217 Doe Valley Ln

5217 Doe Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Doe Valley Lane, Austin, TX 78759
Great Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5217 Doe Valley Ln Available 06/27/20 Classic Great Hills Ranch - Stunning ranch in Great Hills. Spacious home with MIL layout and absolutely gorgeous patio to enjoy hill country views! Updated and meticulously maintained home in Great Hills. Pride of ownership abounds in this functional 3/2. Perched on Doe Valley overlooking the beautiful North West Austin hill country. In addition to the tree house feel this home gives, it also features stained concrete floors in living, updated tile and carpet, stylish colors and design, stunning picture windows and much more!
Fantastic school track, great walk-ability to the arboretum and superb privacy.

(RLNE4953572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Doe Valley Ln have any available units?
5217 Doe Valley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Doe Valley Ln have?
Some of 5217 Doe Valley Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Doe Valley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Doe Valley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Doe Valley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Doe Valley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Doe Valley Ln offer parking?
No, 5217 Doe Valley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Doe Valley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Doe Valley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Doe Valley Ln have a pool?
No, 5217 Doe Valley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Doe Valley Ln have accessible units?
No, 5217 Doe Valley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Doe Valley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Doe Valley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
