517 San Antonio St

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

Moving to Dallas and looking to hand off my lease that ends October 5th. Base rent is $2,264 and I will cover $100 for one parking spot and the $50 amenity fee. Can be available April 16th. Must pass apartment credit and background check. I have a sleeper sofa that I would consider leaving. Also have TV and entertainment system that I would consider leaving as well. Full size washer dryer in unit.



Building is NorthShore. Best Pool in Austin downtown. Walk to all of the restaurants and bars downtown. Right off trail to parks and lake. Easy walk to South Congress and South Lamar.



First come first serve. Willing to negotiate.