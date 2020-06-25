All apartments in Austin
517 San Antonio St

517 San Antonio Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Moving to Dallas and looking to hand off my lease that ends October 5th. Base rent is $2,264 and I will cover $100 for one parking spot and the $50 amenity fee. Can be available April 16th. Must pass apartment credit and background check. I have a sleeper sofa that I would consider leaving. Also have TV and entertainment system that I would consider leaving as well. Full size washer dryer in unit.

Building is NorthShore. Best Pool in Austin downtown. Walk to all of the restaurants and bars downtown. Right off trail to parks and lake. Easy walk to South Congress and South Lamar.

First come first serve. Willing to negotiate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 San Antonio St have any available units?
517 San Antonio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 517 San Antonio St currently offering any rent specials?
517 San Antonio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 San Antonio St pet-friendly?
No, 517 San Antonio St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 517 San Antonio St offer parking?
Yes, 517 San Antonio St offers parking.
Does 517 San Antonio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 San Antonio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 San Antonio St have a pool?
Yes, 517 San Antonio St has a pool.
Does 517 San Antonio St have accessible units?
No, 517 San Antonio St does not have accessible units.
Does 517 San Antonio St have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 San Antonio St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 San Antonio St have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 San Antonio St does not have units with air conditioning.
