Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

51 RAINEY STREET

51 Rainey Street · No Longer Available
Location

51 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Live the downtown dream! Living in this location will make you the envy of all your friends and colleagues! Enjoy an easy walk to vibrant nightlife, boutiques, markets, shops and restaurants allowing for a true urban lifestyle. Lounge poolside at the rooftop amenity deck, entertain in the spacious, elegant clubhouse or stay in shape with the state-of-the-art fitness center. Ascend to high-rise living and enjoy every minute of it! Walk to Rainey Street from this incredible location! Be a part of one of the most desirable communities in all of Austin and bring along your large pets too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 RAINEY STREET have any available units?
51 RAINEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 RAINEY STREET have?
Some of 51 RAINEY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 RAINEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
51 RAINEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 RAINEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 51 RAINEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 51 RAINEY STREET offer parking?
No, 51 RAINEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 51 RAINEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 RAINEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 RAINEY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 51 RAINEY STREET has a pool.
Does 51 RAINEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 51 RAINEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 51 RAINEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 RAINEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
