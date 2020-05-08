All apartments in Austin
508 E Oltorf St

508 West Oltorf Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 West Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

This place is clutch. Clutch like your friend who has last year's final exam, and knows that the professor doesn't like to change up the exam. Clutch like that time you knew who was throwing that party at the beach where all the celebrities were going. Clutch like that parking spot that just opened up in front of you in South Beach while you were rushing to go see that Dj play. Clutch like the radiant sun that pierced through the rainy skies when you on your way to meet that cute tinder date. Clutch like your friend "who's got the hookup". Have I made my point yet? This place is awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Open & spacious floor plans

Pre-wired intrusion alarms

Cable ready with digital cable available

Full-size stackable washers/dryers

Track & pendant lighting

Extra storage available

European style cabinetry

Kitchen islands

Ceramic tile flooring & ceramic tile backsplashes

Dual vanity countertops

Ceramic tile in bathrooms

Premium Berber carpeting & faux wood flooring

High-speed internet access available

Ceiling fans in bed & living rooms

Linen closets & spacious closets

Private patios & balconies

9' ceilings & vertical blinds

Granite countertops with under counter lighting

Breakfast nooks

Stainless steel electric appliances

Garden tubs & separate showers with glass enclosures

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Limited access gates & limited access building

Elegant clubroom with billiards

24-hour fitness center

Picnic/grilling area

Professionally landscaped grounds

Leash-free dog park

Outdoor kitchen and tranquil water wall sculpture

Easy access to St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Easy access to Fulmore Middle School

Easy access to St. Edwards University

Parking garage with elevator access

Full-service business center

Resort style swimming pool

24-hour emergency maintenance

Door-to-door trash pick-up & trash chutes

Resident courtyard with ping pong, fire pit and bocce court

Easy access to I-35N and I-35S, HWY 290, Ben White Blvd

Easy access to Travis Heights Elementary

Easy access to Travis High School

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E Oltorf St have any available units?
508 E Oltorf St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E Oltorf St have?
Some of 508 E Oltorf St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E Oltorf St currently offering any rent specials?
508 E Oltorf St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E Oltorf St pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 E Oltorf St is pet friendly.
Does 508 E Oltorf St offer parking?
Yes, 508 E Oltorf St offers parking.
Does 508 E Oltorf St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 E Oltorf St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E Oltorf St have a pool?
Yes, 508 E Oltorf St has a pool.
Does 508 E Oltorf St have accessible units?
Yes, 508 E Oltorf St has accessible units.
Does 508 E Oltorf St have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 E Oltorf St does not have units with dishwashers.

