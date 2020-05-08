508 E Oltorf St

Amenities
This place is clutch. Clutch like your friend who has last year's final exam, and knows that the professor doesn't like to change up the exam. Clutch like that time you knew who was throwing that party at the beach where all the celebrities were going. Clutch like that parking spot that just opened up in front of you in South Beach while you were rushing to go see that Dj play. Clutch like the radiant sun that pierced through the rainy skies when you on your way to meet that cute tinder date. Clutch like your friend "who's got the hookup". Have I made my point yet? This place is awesome.
Apartment Amenities
Open & spacious floor plans
Pre-wired intrusion alarms
Cable ready with digital cable available
Full-size stackable washers/dryers
Track & pendant lighting
Extra storage available
European style cabinetry
Kitchen islands
Ceramic tile flooring & ceramic tile backsplashes
Dual vanity countertops
Ceramic tile in bathrooms
Premium Berber carpeting & faux wood flooring
High-speed internet access available
Ceiling fans in bed & living rooms
Linen closets & spacious closets
Private patios & balconies
9' ceilings & vertical blinds
Granite countertops with under counter lighting
Breakfast nooks
Stainless steel electric appliances
Garden tubs & separate showers with glass enclosures
Community Amenities
Limited access gates & limited access building
Elegant clubroom with billiards
24-hour fitness center
Picnic/grilling area
Professionally landscaped grounds
Leash-free dog park
Outdoor kitchen and tranquil water wall sculpture
Easy access to St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Easy access to Fulmore Middle School
Easy access to St. Edwards University
Parking garage with elevator access
Full-service business center
Resort style swimming pool
24-hour emergency maintenance
Door-to-door trash pick-up & trash chutes
Resident courtyard with ping pong, fire pit and bocce court
Easy access to I-35N and I-35S, HWY 290, Ben White Blvd
Easy access to Travis Heights Elementary
Easy access to Travis High School