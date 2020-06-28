All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 505 Tillery St Unit 7N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
505 Tillery St Unit 7N
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

505 Tillery St Unit 7N

505 Tillery Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Govalle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

505 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
505 Tillery St Unit 7N Available 10/15/19 Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath with 400 square foot private terrace located just minutes from downtown!! - Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath with 400 square foot private terrace! Close to everything you want. Downtown, ladybird lake, restaurants, clubs and everything the city has to offer. 2 car garage on first floor. No carpet, all hard floors. Fans in both bedrooms. Walk in shower in one bath, soaking tub in the other bath. Bedrooms on separate level from living/dining/kitchen. Lots of windows and natural light. Refrigerator included. Unfurnished. Gourmet kitchen, custom cabinets, 10' ceilings, plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, High end finish in bathrooms. loft space. Professionally managed by Austin Landmark Property Services, Inc. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE3865360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Tillery St Unit 7N have any available units?
505 Tillery St Unit 7N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Tillery St Unit 7N have?
Some of 505 Tillery St Unit 7N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Tillery St Unit 7N currently offering any rent specials?
505 Tillery St Unit 7N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Tillery St Unit 7N pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Tillery St Unit 7N is pet friendly.
Does 505 Tillery St Unit 7N offer parking?
Yes, 505 Tillery St Unit 7N offers parking.
Does 505 Tillery St Unit 7N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Tillery St Unit 7N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Tillery St Unit 7N have a pool?
No, 505 Tillery St Unit 7N does not have a pool.
Does 505 Tillery St Unit 7N have accessible units?
No, 505 Tillery St Unit 7N does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Tillery St Unit 7N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Tillery St Unit 7N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin