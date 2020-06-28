Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

505 Tillery St Unit 7N Available 10/15/19 Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath with 400 square foot private terrace located just minutes from downtown!! - Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath with 400 square foot private terrace! Close to everything you want. Downtown, ladybird lake, restaurants, clubs and everything the city has to offer. 2 car garage on first floor. No carpet, all hard floors. Fans in both bedrooms. Walk in shower in one bath, soaking tub in the other bath. Bedrooms on separate level from living/dining/kitchen. Lots of windows and natural light. Refrigerator included. Unfurnished. Gourmet kitchen, custom cabinets, 10' ceilings, plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, High end finish in bathrooms. loft space. Professionally managed by Austin Landmark Property Services, Inc. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3865360)