All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5004 Suburban Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5004 Suburban Dr.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

5004 Suburban Dr.

5004 Suburban Drive · (512) 576-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5004 Suburban Drive, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath plus a flex room is located in popular South Austin, just walking distance to South Congress. The home includes hardwood floors, updated appliances and very large bedrooms. Very big dining area. Perfect for breakfast and dinners with the family. Relaxing huge backyard with great shade, lots of privacy and perfect for entertaining. Available soon, don't miss out!
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath plus a flex room is located in popular South Austin, just walking distance to South Congress. The home includes hardwood floors, updated appliances and very large bedrooms. Very big dining area. Perfect for breakfast and dinners with the family. Relaxing huge backyard with great shade, lots of privacy and perfect for entertaining. Available soon, don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Suburban Dr. have any available units?
5004 Suburban Dr. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Suburban Dr. have?
Some of 5004 Suburban Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Suburban Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Suburban Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Suburban Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Suburban Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Suburban Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Suburban Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5004 Suburban Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Suburban Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Suburban Dr. have a pool?
No, 5004 Suburban Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Suburban Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5004 Suburban Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Suburban Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Suburban Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5004 Suburban Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street
Austin, TX 78705
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity